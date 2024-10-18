Greening the future

By: Umaima Ahmed

Investing in Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) is crucial to achieving Pakistan’s climate adaptation goals. The National Adaptation Plan of Pakistan emphasizes the importance of NBS as a vital element in the country’s climate policy. However, this inclusion needs to be followed by concrete, actionable interventions along with systematic monitoring and evaluation frameworks to ensure effectiveness. Globally, countries increasingly incorporate NBS into their climate strategies, with 92 percent of national climate targets referencing these solutions. For developing countries like Pakistan, NBS can represent one of the most impactful investments in addressing the severe consequences of extreme climate events.

Pakistan, over the years, has been on the precipice of economic instability, standing on the pillars of external debt and remittances to finance its development needs. Adding to these development needs is the devastation from climate events like floods, droughts, desertification, and others. With people displaced, and houses battered, the need to invest in rehabilitation increases. The rehabilitation is expensive and covers aspects from building houses to rejuvenating schools to including more people in the social safety net through programmes like the Benazir Income Support Programme. These rehabilitation efforts are costly and contribute to already widening trade deficits, sluggish improvements in human capital, and increasing unemployment rates.

The most viable long-term solution is to prevent the exacerbation of this destruction in the first place. This can only be achieved by strengthening communities’ resilience to climate change while expanding efforts to sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Although technological solutions such as carbon capture and storage or developing carbon credit frameworks may be ideal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, these initiatives demand significant financial investment and a strong regulatory framework— both of which are limited in Pakistan. That is not to say Pakistan cannot build on it; but considering the present economic and political landscape, the need of the hour is cost-effective, ecologically friendly, and people-empowering solutions to help communities fight extreme climate events.

Nature-based solutions are actions to protect, conserve, restore, and sustainably use and manage ecosystems in a way that addresses social, economic, and environmental challenges while simultaneously benefitting human well-being and biodiversity. In its essence, nature-based solutions, as a concept, focus on urging communities, practitioners, and policymakers to work with nature, rather than against it.

To give an example, in Chennai, India, a restored wetland would not only provide habitat for wildlife and improve water supply but also increase communities’ resilience to floods. Similarly, the tremendous growth in Pakistan’s mangroves is not only going to improve fishing communities’ livelihoods but also act as great carbon sinks. Most importantly, NBS promotes the participation of local communities in enhancing climate adaptation efforts. This is critical because no one understands the impacts of climate change better than the people who experience it firsthand and are intimately familiar with the environmental, social, and economic issues within their communities.

As beneficial an investment in NBS could be, the momentum for this is not immense. Perhaps one reason can be the mere definition of nature-based solutions and what types of interventions fall under these solutions. At present, there are more than 20 different definitions of ‘nature-based solutions’, each with their own varying scope. For instance, some limit nature-based solutions to only those based in functioning ecosystems that would not count “nature-derived” solutions or “nature-inspired” solutions. However, its significance can be realized from the fact that nature-based solutions can provide one-third of the carbon mitigation to meet the Paris Agreement goals.

This is where Nature-based solutions become more significant. The versatility of NBS lies in their ability to simultaneously enhance communities’ resilience to climate change while removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. For instance, planting trees in a manner that takes into account the region’s topography, climate, and groundwater levels would not only absorb carbon dioxide but also prevent soil erosion, provide shade, and enhance the scenic beauty of the area. The benefits of NBS extend beyond environmental improvements; they also address critical economic and social challenges. Therefore, by incorporating NBS into national policies and local practices, governments can ensure that their climate adaptation strategies are both effective and equitable.

It is essential for private sector companies to invest in NBS while adhering to science-based target initiatives, which ensure that environmental goals are both credible and verifiable. In Pakistan, the private sector can benefit from this approach, as it is not an entirely new concept. Globally, over 1,200 companies have already committed to science-based targets, with nearly half of them aligning their efforts with the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement.

NBSs provide businesses and investors in the private sector with a rational, practical approach to reorient their investment strategies in alignment with nature. However, implementing NBS within the private sector requires a stringent system of checks and balances. This is vital because companies are often criticized for engaging in “greenwashing,” where they exaggerate the environmental impact of their activities without delivering measurable results.

This demonstrates that NBS should not only be the domain of policymakers and local communities but must also be embraced by the private sector to scale up climate resilience and sustainability efforts.

The writer is a research assistant at the center for evidence action research at Sustainable Development Policy Institute, and focuses on the intersection of climate action and women’s financial inclusion.