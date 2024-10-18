360 held as police crackdown, public disinterest almost fail PTI call for protest

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: Vigorous police crackdown and public disinterest almost failed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) call for protest on Friday against the proposed constitutional amendments and release of its jailed founder Imran while the police arrested more than 350 workers in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The PTI had called for nationwide protests against the proposed constitutional amendments it deems aimed at undermining independence of the judiciary and to press the demand for Imran Khan’s release from prison.

“I appeal to my entire nation to come out of their homes on Friday and protest peacefully by exercising its constitutional right,” PTI leader Amir Dogar said in a video message.

The Islamabad district magistrate imposed Section 144 in the capital city for two months, prohibiting all kinds of gatherings, rallies and processions at any public place.

“Certain segments of society are planning to organize unlawful assemblies in Islamabad which can disrupt public peace and tranquility,” the order said. “It is necessary to control such types of illegal activities which threaten law and order.”

Several roads leading to the Red Zone, which houses key government and diplomatic buildings, in Islamabad were closed for traffic on Friday, while Section 144, a provision that restricts assembly of four or more people, was imposed by authorities in the federal capital and Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 in the entire province for two day (Oct 18-19).

“In view of the law-and-order situation and threat perceptions, any kind of protest is likely to provide a soft target to terrorists and miscreants which not only poses a security threat but also likely to cause danger to public peace,” the notification read.

Following the protest call, the police launched crackdown to detain all those, “who they said,” incite citizens to protest.

The Lahore police released a list of over 1,600 active workers which led to detention of more than 350 activists.

These individuals were arrested in connection with cases registered in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other districts.

Police conducted raids in areas including Wahdat Road, Iqbal Town, Johar Town, Mustafa Town, Nawab Town, Sattokatla, Kahna, Kot Lakhpat, Defence, Factory Area, Southern Cantt, Northern Cantt, Mughalpura, Shalimar, Bagbanpura, Misri Shah, Achharah, and Garhi Shahu.

The teams from Operations, Investigations and the Operational Control Unit (OCU) have been formed for the arrests. According to police officials, the orders for the detention of individuals disrupting public order are also being obtained.

In Rawalpindi, the PTI call for district-level protests largely failed with only a small group of workers gathering at Committee Chowk.

Despite heightened security measures, no significant protests were recorded elsewhere in the city or surrounding areas.

At Committee Chowk, around 30 to 40 PTI supporters attempted to stage a protest but were swiftly dispersed when police launched a crackdown. Ten workers were arrested, while others fled into nearby streets. The protest was in response to PTI’s call to demonstrate against potential constitutional amendments and restrictions on meeting the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

“Although there were not large numbers, our workers did reach Committee Chowk, and some were arrested,” PTI leader Shehryar Riaz said. He added, “Many of our workers are already detained, but we remain disciplined and recorded our protest wherever possible.”

Rawalpindi, like other cities in Punjab, was under Section 144, which prohibits gatherings and protests. Anticipating significant protests, police had stationed containers and barriers at major roads and intersections across the city. However, by midday, many roads were reopened as the expected large-scale protests did not materialise.

Despite the low turnout, security forces remained on alert. Police, under the leadership of SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar, conducted a flag march across Rawalpindi and the cantonment areas to display their preparedness for any unrest.

PTI had initially planned nationwide protests in response to Khan’s imprisonment and the constitutional amendment discussions. The party condemned what they described as the “mistreatment” of their leader, who remains in Adiala Jail, and demanded that his legal and personal rights be restored.

In Rawalpindi, PTI’s local leadership acknowledged the limited turnout but defended the protest, insisting that the movement continues despite obstacles.