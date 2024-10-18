PAKPAC backs Trump, claims Biden’s “legislative coup” led to removal of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani-American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC USA) has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for the upcoming November 5 US elections, citing what they describe as a “legislative coup” by the Pakistani government under the Biden administration that led to the ousting of PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains jailed.

In the US, PACs refer to organizations that collect campaign contributions from members and use these funds to support or oppose candidates, ballot initiatives, or legislation.

PAKPAC USA, an organization that promotes Pakistani interests in the US Congress, claims it aims to strengthen democracy in Pakistan without supporting or opposing any particular political party or group.

Imran Khan was removed from office in 2022 after the opposition invoked Article 95 of the Constitution and successfully moved a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan has consistently argued that his government was ousted as part of a US-backed conspiracy, accusing the Biden administration of orchestrating the change due to his push for an independent foreign policy. The current administration led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Khan, was “imposed” on the country following this alleged conspiracy.

PAKPAC USA, in a statement issued on the social media platform X, expressed its “pride” in endorsing former president Trump, believing he is the best candidate to improve US-Pakistan relations, secure the release of wrongfully imprisoned political prisoners in Pakistan, and reverse what it called Pakistan’s “dangerous democratic backsliding.”

The statement also highlighted that Trump had met Imran Khan during his visit to the US, fostering dialogue between the two nations. It claimed that under Trump’s presidency, administration officials had engaged in direct talks with Pakistani ministers, which PAKPAC USA alleges has not happened under the Biden/Harris administration.

The endorsement statement further criticized President Biden’s handling of Pakistan, claiming that the Biden administration was complicit in the “legislative coup” that removed Imran Khan, and that it has failed to secure the release of Khan and other political prisoners since then.

PAKPAC USA warned that discussions with the Harris campaign have left them concerned that the current policies will continue under a Harris presidency, straining US-Pakistan relations even further.

In 2022, the US State Department categorically denied Imran Khan’s allegations that Washington was behind any conspiracy to remove him from office. The department’s spokesperson, Jalina Porter, dismissed the claims, stating there was “absolutely no truth” to the accusations.

Later, in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case, the State Department referred to it as Pakistan’s internal matter, calling for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, just as the US does around the world.

In early 2023, US Senator Chuck Schumer expressed concerns for Imran Khan’s safety in a conversation with Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan. Schumer had previously noted that the former prime minister’s anti-American rhetoric had exacerbated tensions between the two nations.