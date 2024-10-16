China, Pakistan vow to cement multilateral economic, counter-terrorism cooperation under UN, SCO frameworks

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan have agreed to further boost economic and security ties as the two states expressed readiness to work with the international community to strengthen multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation within frameworks such as the U.N. and the SCO.

The commitment was made in a joint statement following the completion of the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang following the SCO heads of government meeting. During the visit, Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other civil and military leaders.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views and reached extensive consensus on further consolidating and deepening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, on promoting practical cooperation in various sectors, and on issues of mutual interests.

The two sides underscored that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Pakistan-China relations have withstood the test of times and have remained rock-solid. Since President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Pakistan in 2015, the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries has made significant progress. After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successful official visit to China in June 2024, the two countries have enjoyed even stronger political mutual trust, more vibrant cooperation, and closer strategic coordination. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the momentum of Pakistan-China relations and agreed to further strengthen the ironclad friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Pakistani side highly commends and firmly supports major visions and propositions put forth by President Xi Jinping, such as fostering a community with a shared future for mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative. Both sides advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and are committed to working together with all countries around the world for a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.?

The two sides noted that in a transforming and turbulent world where major changes are unfolding at a faster pace, the Pakistan-China relationship is of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation is bound to fail. Pakistan and China enjoy an all-level, across-the-board and high-quality relationship. The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in its foreign relations.

The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy while the Chinese side highlighted that the China-Pakistan relationship is of special significance in China’s foreign policy. The two sides will continue to deepen cooperation in various fields and accelerate efforts to build an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Strengthening High-Level Political Mutual Trust

The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of exchanges under the strategic guidance of the top leaders for the development of bilateral relations. They agreed to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels and across various fields between governments, legislative bodies and political parties.?

The Pakistani side expresses warm congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the successful conclusion of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and highlighted that China’s endeavor to further deepen reform comprehensively and advance high-standard opening up will bring new development opportunities for Pakistan and all other countries around the world.

The Chinese side commends the new achievements attained by Pakistan in economic reform and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides reaffirmed their firm support to each other in independently choosing a development path that suits their respective national realities, and agreed to strengthen exchanges of governance experience and foster greater synergy between their development strategies.?

The two sides reaffirmed their unyielding support for each other on the issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns. Both sides stressed that the authority of the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 brooks no question or challenge.

The Pakistani side reaffirmed its firm commitment to one-China principle, and reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, and that Pakistan firmly supports all efforts made by China to achieve national reunification, firmly opposes any form of “Taiwan independence,” and will firmly support China on issues concerning Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. The Chinese side reiterated its unwavering support for Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and its support for Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national security, stability, development and prosperity.?

Deepening High-Level Practical Cooperation

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to an upgraded version of CPEC by jointly building a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, and develop CPEC into a demonstration project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. The two sides agreed to further synergize China’s eight major steps for supporting Belt and Road cooperation with Pakistan’s 5Es framework based on Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy, and Equity & Empowerment. The Pakistani side positively assessed the visit by the Chinese working team on economic cooperation, and expressed its willingness to continue experience-sharing on development in various areas with the Chinese side.?

Following the important common understanding between leaders of the two countries, the two sides reaffirmed their readiness to advance the upgradation of ML-1, and agreed to build Karachi-Hyderabad section in line with the modality of “implementing in a phased manner.” The two sides will work together to refine and optimize the construction plan of Karachi-Hyderabad section and formulate financing and implementation plans that are feasible and sustainable at the earliest.

The two sides agreed to actively seeking financial support for the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) realignment project under the terms of the Framework Agreement of the project. Meanwhile, the two sides agreed to continue harnessing the Intergovernmental Joint Technical Working Group for the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) realignment project, and see to it that it provides technical guidance during the entire process of implementation, so as to facilitate the project’s early execution.

Recognizing the significance of the Gwadar Port as a key hub for cross-regional connectivity, the two sides reaffirmed their readiness to speed up the development of the auxiliary infrastructure of the Gwadar Port, to steadily attract more cargo shipments to the port, to find a solution to inadequate water and power supply at an early date, to accelerate the development of the port’s industrial zone, and to solidly enhance connectivity between the port and other parts of Pakistan. During the visit, leaders of both sides attended the completion ceremony of the New Gwadar International Airport.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen industrial cooperation suited to local conditions, and promote international cooperation on industrial and supply chains. The Chinese side reiterated its support for Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones in line with the market and commercial principles. The Pakistani side reiterated its commitment to improving its business environment and providing a favorable policy framework for Chinese investment. Both sides welcome the active participation of third parties in CPEC cooperation.

The two sides reaffirmed their willingness to actively encourage Chinese companies to engage in investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s mining industry, and jointly explore the planning of mining industrial parks, including downstream mineral processing.?

The two sides agreed to further strengthen their practical cooperation in areas such as crop cultivation, animal husbandry, epidemic prevention and control for plants and animals, agricultural mechanization, agricultural technical exchange, and capacity building for modernization & resilience of Pakistan’s agriculture. The two sides agreed to continue to promote agricultural cooperation between China’s Xinjiang and Pakistan.?

The two sides positively assessed the achievements of Pakistan-China energy cooperation, and agreed to continue to promote the CPEC energy cooperation in a practical, prudent and orderly manner. The two sides will jointly explore solutions for specific issues based on scientific research and friendly consultation. The two sides agreed to strengthen professional exchanges on improving the efficiency and management of the power system of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to continue advancing practical cooperation in such areas as basic geological survey, resource potential evaluation, offshore oil and gas resources exploration, and natural gas hydrates, carrying out exchanges and training on geological technology, and work toward conducting a new round of Pakistan-China joint survey of marine geology.

The two sides agreed to conduct further consultation on promoting trade liberalization under the framework of the Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and actively explore the possible bilateral concessional arrangements based on the spirit of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

The Chinese side welcomes Pakistani enterprises to make full use of platforms such as the China International Import Expo to expand bilateral trade, and supports Pakistan enhancing its exports to China. The Pakistani side welcomes Chinese enterprises to expand investment in priority sectors for enhancing export-oriented industries as identified by Pakistan. The two sides agreed to facilitate deeper exchanges and cooperation between business communities of the two countries.

The Pakistani side expressed high appreciation for China’s valuable support for the fiscal and financial stability of Pakistan. The two sides spoke highly of the extension of the China-Pakistan Bilateral Currency Swap Arrangement, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the financial and banking sectors, and support each other within regional and international multilateral financial platforms.

The Chinese side expressed willingness to continue supporting Pakistan in improving the well-being of its people, aiming to ensure that development benefits reach all regions and communities. The Pakistani side expressed its appreciation for China’s support, particularly in providing solar lighting equipment and health kits as well as contributing to the development of key projects such as the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital, the China-Pakistan Technical and Vocational Institute, and the desalination plant in Gwadar.

Both sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation under the framework of the CPEC Working Group on Socio-Economic Cooperation, particularly in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, climate response, and disaster prevention, while continuing to promote projects that improve people’s livelihoods.

The two sides agreed to further enhance exchanges and cooperation in areas such as youth, education, culture, tourism, radio and television, online audio-visual services and think tanks, deepen interactions among their peoples, at sub-national levels and between sister cities, and further facilitate two-way travels, so as to foster closer people-to-people exchanges and pass on the baton of Pakistan-China friendship to younger generations. The two sides will harness local resources and actively organize training programs to cultivate talents in agriculture, science and information technology. The Chinese side welcomes Pakistani delegations to China for China International Travel Mart 2024, the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 and the 2025 World Games Chengdu.

Deepening High-Level Security Cooperation

The Chinese side spoke highly of Pakistan’s unremitting efforts and tremendous sacrifices in combating terrorism, and its contributions to maintaining international peace and security. The two sides reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a zero-tolerance attitude, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in counterterrorism, and jointly oppose the politicization and instrumentalization of counterterrorism. The two sides expressed readiness to work with the international community to strengthen multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation within frameworks such as the U.N. and the SCO.

The Pakistani side strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the vehicle of Chinese personnel working on the Dasu Hydropower Project in Pakistan on March 26, 2024, and the terrorist attack on the Chinese convoy of the Port Qasim Power Plant on October 6, 2024, and pledged to find out the whole truth of the above incidents, and hunt down and bring to justice all the perpetrators.

The Pakistani side emphasized its firm and unswerving commitment to further enhancing security input and coordination, further strengthening security measures, and making comprehensive efforts to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. Acknowledging the efforts made by the Pakistani side to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, the Chinese side underscored the need and urgency to take targeted security measures in Pakistan, to jointly create a safe environment for cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides underscored that strategic defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and China plays an irreplaceable and critical role in maintaining peace, stability and strategic balance in the region. The two sides expressed satisfaction that the two militaries have long enjoyed high-level of mutual trust, high-level cooperation, and high-level coordination. The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level military-to-military visits and exchanges, and to continuously elevate cooperation in areas of joint training, exercises and military technology.

Strengthening High-Level International Cooperation

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to jointly upholding the international system with the U.N. at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter. The two sides will continue to uphold the core values and basic principles of the World Trade Organization, oppose decoupling and disrupting supply chains, and firmly resist unilateralism and protectionism.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes, and their opposition to any unilateral action. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the U.N. Charter, relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The Chinese side supports Pakistan in hosting the 23rd Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which marks the end of its year-long constructive and peaceful presidency of the SCO-CHG. In light of Pakistan’s term as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council from 2025 to 2026 and China’s assumption of the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the two sides agreed to further strengthen communication and collaboration in international affairs.

The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan. Both sides call for concerted efforts of the international community to encourage the Interim Afghan Government to build an inclusive political framework, adopt moderate policies and pursue good-neighborliness.

They also called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels to support Afghanistan in taking comprehensive measures to eradicate terrorism and called on the Interim Afghan Government to take visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist groups based in Afghanistan which continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security, and to prevent the use of Afghan territory against its neighbors, the region, and beyond. The two sides also agreed to play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan achieve stable development and integrate into the international community.

The two sides expressed grave concern over the protracted conflict in Gaza and the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, and urged for an immediate and permanent ceasefire as well as efforts to ensure unimpeded humanitarian assistance. The two sides reaffirmed their support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to establish an independent State of Palestine.

Both sides expressed support for resuming the process of political settlement and their readiness to work with the rest of the international community to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question. The two sides expressed grave concern over recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon, which further escalated the tension in the region.

We oppose practices that violate the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and oppose moves that fuel antagonism and escalate tensions. Pakistan and China call on the international community, especially major countries with influence, to play a constructive role and avoid further turmoil.

Premier Li Qiang expressed appreciation to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the friendship and warm hospitality extended to him. During the visit, the two sides signed and exchanged 13 documents covering cooperation on CPEC, currency swap, quarantine requirements of Pakistani products, people’s livelihoods, science and technology, co-production of TV programs, etc.