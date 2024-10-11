Sarah Ferguson offers rare insights into Princess Kate and King Charles’ cancer journeys

Sarah Ferguson has shared personal reflections on Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer battles in a recent interview. Speaking with ITV This Morning about her new children’s book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, the Duchess of York commented on the royal family’s health journeys.

Ferguson, the wife of Prince Andrew, reacted to a recent video of Kate and Prince William with their three children, describing it as “incredible” and “beautiful.” She added, “I was so moved. It really touched me.”

In the interview, Ferguson provided an update on the Princess of Wales’ health, praising her resilience. “She’s showing the world what it means to take care of yourself and embrace self-love to help others. It’s extraordinary what she’s done,” she said.

Ferguson also spoke about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in February 2024. Reflecting on his empathy, she said, “I loved when the King visited Cancer Research U.K. and sat on the sofa, sharing from a place of understanding. It wasn’t just ‘I understand,’ but ‘I know,’ which makes a real difference.”

Notably, Sarah Ferguson has faced her own health challenges. She underwent a single mastectomy for breast cancer in 2023, and in 2024 she revealed she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Ferguson’s comments highlight the importance of empathy and understanding, especially for those facing serious health battles.