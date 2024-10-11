Michael Jackson’s rarely seen son Blanket, 22, spotted grabbing lunch

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Blanket Jackson, now known as Bigi Jackson, was seen on a rare solo outing on Thursday. The 22-year-old was photographed picking up lunch at Sharky’s, a Mexican restaurant in Calabasas, California.

For the casual outing, Bigi kept it low-key in a faded grey Avengers T-shirt, paired with green athletic shorts, black sneakers, and white crew socks. His dark hair was parted down the middle and tucked behind his ears, and he sported some facial hair.

Unlike his more public siblings, Paris (26) and Prince (27), Bigi leads a private life and was not seen with either of them during the lunch run. While Paris and Prince were born to Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, the identity of Bigi’s mother remains undisclosed.

Bigi’s recent sighting comes about three months after he was spotted running errands at Target, where he was photographed purchasing everyday items such as tissues, a Minecraft game, hand sanitizer, and toothpaste. His casual style was similar, featuring a “Star Wars” T-shirt and black basketball shorts, a look that seems to be his go-to outfit for public appearances.

While Bigi prefers to stay out of the spotlight, his siblings are more active on social media. Paris recently modeled jewelry designs by Messika on Instagram, while Prince took to the platform in mid-September to share his grief over the passing of their uncle, Tito Jackson, who died at the age of 70. Prince wrote, “Love you forever Poppa T❤️,” along with a family photo to honor Tito, one of the founding members of the Jackson 5.