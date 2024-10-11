Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since ending chemo | Video

The Princess of Wales made an unexpected public appearance alongside Prince William during their visit to Southport, where they privately met with the families of three children who tragically lost their lives in a knife attack in July. This marked Catherine’s first official engagement since completing chemotherapy.

Royal sources revealed that Catherine chose to join Prince William on this somber visit to offer her support, empathy, and compassion to the grieving community. The couple also spent time speaking with emergency responders who had been on the scene during the attack. In an emotional moment, Catherine was seen hugging some of the responders, with fire chief Phil Garrigan noting that she “could see the emotion in them.”

Originally intended as a low-profile event, the visit focused on providing private moments for the families of the victims, as well as a yoga teacher who was present during the tragic incident. Catherine’s attendance was a surprise addition, as this was one of her few public appearances since revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Dressed in a long, brown autumnal coat, she and Prince William met with the bereaved families and those who assisted during the attack, with Prince William referring to the responders as “heroes.”

Following the completion of her chemotherapy, Catherine has been gradually resuming her royal duties, including meetings related to her early years campaign. However, this visit marked a significant moment in her return to public life. While she has spoken about having “good days and bad days,” Kensington Palace has indicated that her future appearances will remain flexible and subject to last-minute changes.

PHOTO: Reuters

The visit to Southport was a gesture from the prince and princess to show the local community that they have not been forgotten. The royal couple listened to stories of efforts to rebuild the community after the devastating attack and the riots that followed. The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, were killed on July 29, 2024, while attending a children’s dance group.

During their time in Southport, the royal couple spent 90 minutes talking to the families of the children. Later, they conveyed the families’ gratitude to the emergency responders during a meeting at the Southport Community Centre. Catherine acknowledged the workers’ support, telling them they had helped the families through their darkest times. She said, “On behalf of them, thank you.”

Ten other people, including eight children, were injured in the attack. Seventeen-year-old Axel Rudakubana was arrested at the scene and is facing multiple charges of murder and attempted murder.

In their conversations with the emergency workers, Prince William and Catherine stressed the importance of mental health and urged them to prioritize their well-being. “The first thing we thought about was actually how on earth you guys are going to handle having seen what you’ve seen. So please take your time, don’t rush back to work, do whatever you need to,” Prince William said, echoing the couple’s long-standing advocacy for mental health awareness.

The royal couple made a donation to support a fundraiser aimed at providing both physical and psychological aid to police and ambulance staff who were involved in the aftermath of the attack and subsequent riots. In a social media message, Prince William and Catherine described their visit to Southport as a “powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy.”

Former chief constable Andy Rhodes praised the royal visit, calling it a “massive boost” for the emergency workers. “It was quite emotional. It is still raw for people,” he said.