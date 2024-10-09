PM appoints Nadir Shafi Dar as CAA’s DG for three years

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Nadir Shafi Dar as the new Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). His appointment has been confirmed for a three-year term, with the official notification issued by the government on Wednesday, according to Express News.

Nadir Shafi Dar, who previously served as the acting Director General, was selected after a thorough process that included interviews with 11 shortlisted candidates. The final stage of interviews for the DG CAA position was completed last month, with Dar emerging as the preferred candidate.

One of the major challenges awaiting the new DG will be the restoration of flight operations by Pakistani airlines to the UK and Europe. This issue has become critical following the suspension of flights by European and British aviation authorities.

Dar’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Pakistan’s aviation sector, as the CAA continues to work on reforms aimed at ensuring compliance with international standards. During his three-year term, Nadir Shafi will be expected to address various challenges facing the sector.

Last month, the aviation ministry advanced the process to appoint a new Director General, shortlisting 11 candidates for interviews. The interviews were conducted at the Ministry of Aviation under the chairmanship of the aviation minister. Earlier, the ministry had advertised the vacancy in newspapers to attract qualified candidates.