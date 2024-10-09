Federal Investigation Agency captures fugitive Ijaz Asghar following a decade-long search with Interpol

After a decade-long search, Ijaz Asghar, a fugitive wanted in connection with a murder case, has been arrested in Saudi Arabia and transferred to Islamabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with Interpol, successfully tracked him down, leading to his capture.

Ijaz Asghar had been on the run since 2014 when a murder case was filed against him at the Tarkhani police station in Faisalabad, according to Express News. Following the crime, he fled the country, prompting the FIA to issue a red notice for his arrest.

His apprehension resulted from effective coordination between Interpol offices in Islamabad and Riyadh. Upon arrival in Islamabad, immigration officials handed Asghar over to the Punjab police.

A spokesperson for the FIA noted that the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol utilizes advanced technology to maintain a continuous global communication network, facilitating the capture of fugitives.

Earlier, on September 3, the Punjab Police arrested an ‘A-category’ wanted suspect in a murder case after 16 years. The FIA, NCB, Interpol, and immigration authorities apprehended the fugitive at Lahore Airport.

Fahad Mahmood, labeled an ‘A-category’ wanted criminal due to the severity of the murder charge against him, had evaded law enforcement across borders, complicating efforts to bring him to justice.

The murder of Sufyan in Gujranwala in 2008 sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting an urgent investigation. The case garnered significant media attention, and investigators worked tirelessly to gather evidence and locate the perpetrator.

Authorities pieced together the timeline of events, discovering that Mahmood had fled the country soon after the incident, using illegal means to escape scrutiny. His arrest marked a significant milestone for the Punjab Police, which is focused on apprehending high-profile criminals abroad.

With 67 proclaimed offenders apprehended in 2024 alone, the Special Operations Cell’s strategy has proven effective in targeting fugitives who believed they could evade justice indefinitely. The successful capture of Mahmood reinforces the resolve of law enforcement agencies in Pakistan to hold criminals accountable, regardless of how long they have been on the run.