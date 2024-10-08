Gracie Hunt reveals why she bought Taylor Swift a pricey birthday present

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, has revealed the story behind her family’s decision to gift Taylor Swift a luxurious Swarovski microphone purse worth $4,995 for her 34th birthday. Initially, the plan was for Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to make the purchase, but he hesitated.

Gracie shared the details while speaking at Shaq’s Fun House event in Las Vegas, explaining that her mother, Tavia Shackles, first spotted the exclusive Judith Lieber collection during a Neiman Marcus event. Tavia thought the sparkling purse would be a perfect gift for Swift and reached out to Kelce. “My mom sent Travis a message saying, ‘Hey, you should get her this,’” Gracie recalled. Kelce, however, responded by saying he wasn’t sure if Swift would like the gift.

Taking matters into their own hands, the Hunt family decided to give the purse as a birthday present from themselves. “My mom was like, ‘If you’re not going to get it, we will,’” Gracie laughed. Swift received the dazzling present, wrapped in purple and pink gift paper, at Arrowhead Stadium in December 2023 from Gracie and her sister, Ava. Gracie posted a photo of the moment on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to this queen!” and praising Swift for her talents and recent Time Magazine Person of the Year title.

Looking ahead to the Super Bowl, Gracie expressed excitement at the possibility of seeing Swift at the game, though she anticipated a hectic environment. “We’re all super excited for Super Bowl Sunday,” she said, describing Swift as “bright, beautiful, so talented” and a joy to root for alongside her relationship with Kelce.

Gracie also praised Swift’s ability to connect with people, saying, “She makes everyone feel so valued, and that’s why she has such an invested fan base.” While keeping details of the Chiefs’ post-Super Bowl plans under wraps, Gracie hinted at a big afterparty, promising more fun to come.