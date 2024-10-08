World

Justin Bieber reflects on inappropriate treatment by adults during rise to fame

Picture of pop singer Justin Bieber at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 15: 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press) Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: 1229074 150216

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Justin Bieber has opened up about the troubling treatment he faced during his rise to stardom, highlighting an incident at the 2012 American Music Awards that left him feeling violated. During the live event, actress Jenny McCarthy groped and kissed Bieber after announcing his win for Rock/Pop Album of the Year. McCarthy grabbed his neck and butt, prompting visible discomfort from the singer, who later stated, “Wow. I feel violated right now.”

McCarthy later admitted to her inappropriate behavior, joking about the encounter in interviews. She confessed, “I kind of molested him,” and called it her “cougar fantasy.” Despite the disturbing nature of the incident, McCarthy brushed it off as spontaneous and playful, leaving many unsettled by her comments.

This wasn’t the only inappropriate interaction Bieber experienced as a young artist. In a resurfaced TikTok clip, Bieber was repeatedly asked inappropriate questions by a female radio host when he was just 15 years old. The host pressured him to give her “the s*x talk,” to which Bieber uncomfortably responded, “Why do you want to know the s*x talk from a 15-year-old boy? That’s pretty weird.”

Incident at the 2012 AMAs:

Reflecting on his early career, Bieber has expressed a desire to protect younger artists from similar situations. In a viral interview, he spoke about wanting to shield fellow musician Billie Eilish from the pressures he faced. “I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through,” Bieber said, referring to the emotional toll of fame at such a young age.

These incidents highlight the challenges Bieber faced growing up in the industry and the inappropriate behavior directed toward him by adults. His openness about these experiences serves as a reminder of the need for better protection of young performers.

Jenny McCarthy backstage interview following the incident:

Another troubling event involved a fan asking Bieber inappropriate questions in a TikTok video, to which Bieber expressed discomfort. In a recent viral clip, Bieber discussed his own difficult experiences in the industry and expressed his desire to protect young artists like Billie Eilish from similar challenges. He emphasized the hardships of being young in the industry and feeling betrayed by those who claimed to care for him, highlighting his determination to shield others from such negative experiences.

Justin Bieber interview describing past trauma:

