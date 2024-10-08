Trump refuses to release medical records to conceal years-old illness, claims senior Democrat

A senior Democratic strategist, James Carville, has sparked controversy by claiming that former President Donald Trump is concealing a syphilis diagnosis by refusing to release his medical records. Carville’s allegation comes after a photo emerged in January showing Trump with red markings on his hands, which some believe may be a sign of the sexually transmitted disease. According to Radar Online, Carville suggested that Trump’s long-standing secrecy around his health could be linked to the infection.

Carville further alleged that medical records stolen from a Manhattan facility in 2017 by one of Trump’s bodyguards contained evidence of the syphilis diagnosis. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after Trump’s physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, disclosed that Trump had been taking medication for hair growth.

Donald Trump refuses to release his medical records, even as we see him collapsing mentally and degrading physically.



It won’t take long for JD Vance to invoke the 25th amendment if Trump wins. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 3, 2024

Carville’s comments echo earlier speculation by infectious disease specialist Steven Beutler, who wrote an article for The New Republic in 2017, proposing that Trump’s behavior could be linked to neurosyphilis—a severe form of syphilis that affects the nervous system. Beutler explained that syphilis is known as “The Great Imposter” because it can mimic a variety of conditions as it progresses. If left untreated, it can enter a latent phase and later lead to serious neurological issues, including dementia, delusional thinking, and memory problems.

up to 60% of syphilis cases are asymptomatic. Syphilis infections from decades ago can show up as tertiary syphilis with symptoms of sensitivity to light, dementia,

loss of coordination, skin rashes, etc. Donald Trump needs to release his medical records now. — Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) October 5, 2024

Beutler detailed how syphilis develops, starting with primary syphilis, which usually presents as a genital ulcer. If untreated, the infection can spread throughout the body, leading to secondary syphilis with symptoms like fever, rash, and fatigue. Over time, the disease can enter a prolonged dormant phase, which can last for years or even decades without symptoms. The most severe stage, known as tertiary syphilis, can result in neurosyphilis, affecting brain function and leading to symptoms such as irritability, insomnia, and impaired judgment.

Beutler pointed out that several symptoms of neurosyphilis, including memory issues, grandiosity, and irritability, have been observed in Trump. He cautioned, however, that without full access to Trump’s medical records, it’s difficult to confirm a diagnosis.

Despite Trump’s public claims of robust health, the lack of transparency regarding his medical history continues to fuel speculation. Beutler concluded that while there are numerous potential explanations for Trump’s behavior, the absence of detailed medical information leaves many questions unanswered.