Protests erupt in IIOJK over blasphemous remarks by Hindu priest

JAMMU: Protests erupted in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the blasphemous remarks made by a Hindu priest, Yati Narsinghanand.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protests, comprising various Islamic organizations, demanded immediate arrest and execution of Narsinghanand.

In Rajouri, protesters took to the streets, raising slogans against Narsinghanand and demanding his arrest. The protesters marched through the main streets, calling for accountability and condemning the blasphemous comments.

Similarly, protests were held in Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar area, where protesters gathered outside the local mosque and raised slogans and demanded action against Narsinghanand.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Personal Law Board and other organizations have condemned Narsinghanand’s remarks, terming them “highly provocative and blasphemous.”

The Board’s secretary, Muhammad Tajamul Islam, demanded Narsinghanand’s immediate arrest and prosecution.

“The remarks have hurt the sentiments of Muslims globally. We demand strict action against him,” Islam said.

Narsinghanand, a priest from Uttarakhand, has been notorious for making inflammatory statements off and on.

NC demands Narsinghanand’s arrest over blasphemous remarks

The National Conference (NC) has condemned Yati Narsinghanand’s recent remarks against Prophet Muhammad, calling for his immediate arrest.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar in a statement said that the inflammatory comments deeply injured the sentiments of Muslims and could incite communal unrest.

Narsinghanand, who has been previously booked for hate speech, faces fresh charges after protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and other states in response to his remarks.

He emphasized the need for swift government action, urging authorities to arrest Narsinghanand and ensure accountability. He also called upon the public to remain calm and resist attempts by individuals seeking to sow discord.