No guarantees from Israel on avoiding strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites: US official

By Anadolu Agency

WASHINGTON: ‘We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees,’ senior State Department official tells CNN

A senior US State Department official said Israel has not assured the Biden administration it would refrain from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to CNN.

The official said Friday that it is “really hard to tell” whether Tel Aviv would retaliate on the one-year mark of an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last Oct. 7 against Israel.

“We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees,” the unnamed official said after CNN asked if Israel provided guarantees to the US on its military intentions toward Iran.

Earlier this week, Iran launched missiles against Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel continues air and ground attacks against Lebanon while conducting strikes in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran would “pay” for the attacks.

Anadolu Agency

