NATIONAL

Gold Prices Drop After Hitting Record High Amid Trump Tariff Shock

By Reuters

Gold prices pulled back slightly on Thursday after earlier reaching a record high, as investors booked profits following U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcement that sparked a rush into safe-haven assets.

Spot gold slipped 0.5% to $3,119.09 by 1015 GMT after peaking at $3,167.57 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures also dipped 0.9% to $3,138. The retreat comes after a strong run, with gold gaining 19% so far in 2025, buoyed by market uncertainty, strong central bank buying, and increasing interest in gold-backed ETFs.

“The outlook for economic growth has turned gloomy amid weaker trade, rising costs, and heightened geopolitical risk — a perfect storm for gold,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault.

The surge was triggered by Trump’s announcement Wednesday of a new 10% baseline tariff on most U.S. imports, alongside higher levies on numerous trading partners. The aggressive trade move rattled global markets over fears of slowed growth and rising inflation.

Despite the sweeping duties, a White House fact sheet clarified that imports of certain goods, including gold, copper, energy, and specific minerals not sourced domestically, would be exempt. Nonetheless, gold inventories in COMEX warehouses have increased on fears that tariffs might eventually restrict inflows.

Analysts at ANZ believe strategic fund inflows and continued central bank buying could push gold prices toward $3,200 in the coming six months.

Meanwhile, silver prices dropped sharply, falling 4.4% to $32.54, marking the lowest level since March 11. Reliance Securities’ Jigar Trivedi said recent tariffs on semiconductor imports — where silver is a key material — have raised demand concerns, fueling the selloff.

Platinum and palladium also slipped, with platinum down 2.4% to $960.45 and palladium off 1.6% at $954.75.

Previous article
Modi Government Pushes Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Muslim Backlash and Constitutional Concerns
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Brad Pitt Faces Relationship Strain With Ines de Ramon Amid Increasing...

Brad Pitt is reportedly finding it difficult to maintain his relationship with Ines de Ramon as his busy filming schedule keeps them apart. The...

King Charles’ Health Update Issued Amid Hospital Visit Caused By Reaction To Cancer Treatment

Brad Pitt Hits the Track in High-Octane First Look at F1 Racing Film

Trump Slaps 29% Tariff on Pakistan in Global Trade Crackdown

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.