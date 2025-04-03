Modi Government Pushes Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Muslim Backlash and Constitutional Concerns

India’s lower house of parliament has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, sparking sharp criticism from opposition leaders and Muslim organisations who call the move unconstitutional and discriminatory. The legislation, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks to expand government oversight and allow non-Muslims to serve on boards managing Muslim religious endowments valued at over $14 billion.

Waqf refers to property donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes. The bill introduces provisions that would involve non-Muslims in administrative roles and grants the government greater authority to validate the legal status of waqf properties, many of which have existed for centuries without formal documentation.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill early Thursday, with 288 votes in favour and 232 against, following a heated 12-hour debate. The Rajya Sabha is currently debating the bill. If approved, it will proceed to President Droupadi Murmu for final assent.

Supporters of the bill argue it will address corruption and mismanagement. Home Minister Amit Shah said non-Muslim board members would serve only in administrative roles, without interference in religious affairs. “They will ensure the administration runs legally and that donations are used as intended,” Shah said during Wednesday’s debate.

However, opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, denounced the bill. Gandhi called it “a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims” and warned it could set a precedent for undermining the rights of other communities. He added that the government’s move targets Muslim institutions under the guise of reform.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) rejected the bill, calling it “discriminatory and communally motivated.” The organisation warned that the bill would erode the autonomy of waqf boards and vowed to challenge it in court. AIMPLB member Kamal Farooqui asked whether Muslims would be granted similar representation on Hindu temple boards, arguing that the government was seeking to take control of Muslim-held land.

India has around one million acres of waqf land, including mosques, graveyards, shrines, and commercial properties. Critics argue that the new ownership validation rules could put many of these properties at risk, especially in the absence of formal records.

Muslims in India, who make up 14% of the population, have long expressed concerns about discrimination under the Hindu nationalist government. The Waqf Bill has added to fears that the community’s institutions are increasingly vulnerable to political targeting and loss of control.

The legislation comes amid a backdrop of rising tensions, with several right-wing Hindu groups claiming historic mosques were built atop former temple sites. The 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya remains a flashpoint, and numerous similar disputes are pending in Indian courts.

While the government argues the changes are aimed at promoting transparency and inclusion, critics insist the bill undermines religious freedom and violates constitutional protections. As the bill heads to the upper house, protests and legal challenges appear likely.