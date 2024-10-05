NATIONAL

World Teachers’ Day: PM, President celebrate teachers’ contributions

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: On October 5, 2024, the global community comes together to celebrate World Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of nations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a message, stated, “Today, we join the global community in celebrating World Teachers’ Day to recognize the valuable contribution of teachers in our nation’s future.”

He emphasized the essential role teachers play in developing a knowledge-based economy, noting, “They are the architects of our future, and their dedication is essential to our goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy.”

PM Shehbaz expressed profound gratitude to teachers across Pakistan, stating, “I extend my deepest gratitude to all teachers across Pakistan for their unwavering commitment to shaping young minds.” He highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting educators: “The Government of Pakistan remains committed to honor the promise that it has made with teachers.”

PM Shehbaz also spoke on the need for investment in modern infrastructure and educational resources, affirming, “Our goal is to create a high-performing educational system that empowers both our students and teachers to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

In a similar message, President Asif Ali Zardari called on the people of Pakistan to reaffirm their commitment to empowering teachers. He urged, “On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to empowering our teachers and ensuring that they receive the respect, support, and recognition they deserve.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by educators, he said, “There was a dire need to equip our teachers with the tools to successfully fulfill their responsibilities.” He added, “Capable teachers inculcate critical thinking, creativity, and ethical values in their students, helping them become responsible and productive citizens.”

President Zardari highlighted the necessity for “a comprehensive monitoring and performance evaluation system” and emphasized the importance of providing a better working environment for teachers, stating, “We also need to provide a better working environment to teachers so that they can committedly discharge their duties.”

As the world celebrates the impact of teachers, both leaders remind the nation of the vital role these professionals play in nurturing future generations and the need to provide them with a supportive and respectful environment.

“Let us celebrate the incredible impact of our teachers today and every day,” urged PM Shahbaz, while President Zardari concluded by asserting that “a workforce of well-trained and respected teachers is essential for building a more civilized and educated society.”

