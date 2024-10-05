NATIONAL

Govt’s measures backfire against PTI protesters; admits Faisal Vawda

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda criticized the government, stating that the measure that the federal government took against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors has backfired.

Speaking to a private TV Channel, Vawda stated that blocking mobile signals and roads with containers has inconvenienced the public and inadvertently given the protest more publicity. He argued that the government’s strategy has amplified PTI’s influence instead of containing it.

Senator Vawda also remarked that instead of blocking the roads the authorities should arrest and penalize those who defy the law by entering D-Chowk, as Section 144 is already imposed. He suggested that if the authorities have providing a designated protest space the situation will remain under control.

On the other hand, Vawda also criticized the timing of PTI’s protest, stating that their protests often coincide with visits from important foreign figures, which tarnishes Pakistan’s image on global scale.

Reflecting on PTI’s approach, Vawda suggested that their strategy has escalated tensions and affected Pakistan’s economic stability. He concluded by pointing out that PTI’s actions have gone beyond other parties’ criticism of state institutions, impacting both politics and the economy of the country.

