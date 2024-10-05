Terrorist involved in attack on convoy escorting foreign dignitaries eliminated: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have gunned down a terrorist involved in a recent attack on a convoy escorting foreign dignitaries in Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

A statement released by the ISPR said that the terrorist was killed during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Charbagh area of District Swat on the night between October 4-5.

The attack on a convoy of foreign diplomats took place on September 22. Terrorists had used a roadside bomb, which resulted in the martyrdom of a police officer, who was part of the security detail, while four others suffered injuries.

The diplomats, who remained safe, were visiting the Swat Valley area at the invitation of the local chamber of commerce to showcase it as a potential tourist destination.

The bomb had exploded as the convoy was en-route to the Malam Jabba hill station.

In its statement today, the military’s media wing said that two terrorists — including “Khwarji ring leader Atta Ullah [aka] Mehran — were killed after an intense exchange of fire, while another terrorist was apprehended.

Atta Ullah, the ISPR revealed, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, including the attack on the convoy of foreign dignitaries.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other “Khwarji” found in the area.

“[…] security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.