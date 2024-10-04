Jennifer Lopez video sparks rumors that she has fully moved on from Ben Affleck amid divorce

A video of Jennifer Lopez attending the premiere of her film The Mother has sparked speculation on social media about her relationship with Ben Affleck. In the clip, the singer and actor appears to share flirtatious glances with a DJ during the event, fueling rumors that Lopez may have moved on from Affleck amid ongoing divorce rumors.

The video, which originally dates back to May 2023, shows Lopez at the film’s premiere with her husband Ben Affleck by her side. The footage captures her smiling at the DJ after he plays one of her popular songs, leading to assumptions of a flirtatious interaction. However, some fans believe Lopez’s glance and smile were simply a gesture of appreciation for the DJ acknowledging her music.

While some social media users have interpreted the moment as flirtation, others argue that it might be an innocent exchange. The video cuts off before showing any reaction from Affleck, leaving viewers to wonder about his response to the brief interaction.

Despite the timing of the video’s reappearance coinciding with rumors of tension between Lopez and Affleck, no official comments have been made regarding the couple’s relationship. Fans remain divided, with some suggesting a deeper meaning to the exchange and others dismissing it as harmless.