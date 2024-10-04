World

Jennifer Lopez video sparks rumors that she has fully moved on from Ben Affleck amid divorce

By Web Desk

A video of Jennifer Lopez attending the premiere of her film The Mother has sparked speculation on social media about her relationship with Ben Affleck. In the clip, the singer and actor appears to share flirtatious glances with a DJ during the event, fueling rumors that Lopez may have moved on from Affleck amid ongoing divorce rumors.

The video, which originally dates back to May 2023, shows Lopez at the film’s premiere with her husband Ben Affleck by her side. The footage captures her smiling at the DJ after he plays one of her popular songs, leading to assumptions of a flirtatious interaction. However, some fans believe Lopez’s glance and smile were simply a gesture of appreciation for the DJ acknowledging her music.

While some social media users have interpreted the moment as flirtation, others argue that it might be an innocent exchange. The video cuts off before showing any reaction from Affleck, leaving viewers to wonder about his response to the brief interaction.

Despite the timing of the video’s reappearance coinciding with rumors of tension between Lopez and Affleck, no official comments have been made regarding the couple’s relationship. Fans remain divided, with some suggesting a deeper meaning to the exchange and others dismissing it as harmless.

Previous article
India confirms its External Affairs Minister to attend SCO Summit in Pakistan
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Armed PTI supporters planning attack on Islamabad: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

The capital is on high alert as Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Naqvi expressed concerns about armed supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planning a...

Iran backs a ceasefire in Lebanon if it aligns with a truce between Hezbollah and Gaza

Murad seeks ‘major investments’ to realise export potential

Russia removes Taliban from terrorist list following ‘high-level’ decision

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.