Imran’s sisters arrested from D-Chowk ahead of PTI protest

By Staff Report
  • After arrest, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were shifted to Secretariat police station

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Friday arrested Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, from D-Chowk ahead of the party’s scheduled protest in the capital.

The police took both the sisters of the incarcerated PTI founder into custody and shifted them to the Secretariat police station.

According to police sources, both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were arrested along with other workers who had gathered at D-Chowk as part of the planned protest announced by the PTI founder.

Supporters of the party have started arriving in the area, despite heavy police deployment and blockade of all main thoroughfares with containers and barbed wires.

On the other hand, life in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been at a standstill as authorities sealed entry and exit points to the capital. Mobile phone services were suspended ahead of the PTI rally. The government intensified efforts to curb the protest’s success, while PTI worked to turn the gathering into a political victory.

Islamabad police announced the closure of police facilitation centres and driving licence offices for the day. Metro bus services between Saddar and IJP Road in Rawalpindi were also halted, though services continued between IJP Road and Pak Secretariat.

At the Burhan Interchange, tensions escalated between PTI supporters from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the police. Tear gas was fired to disperse the crowd, leading to clashes. In D-Chowk, the situation intensified as PTI workers gathered, prompting police to fire tear gas and arrest six more individuals.

