Israel bombards central Beirut, killing at least six

Tel AVIV: Israel bombed central Beirut in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least six people, after its forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes against Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

Israel said it conducted a precise air strike on Beirut.

Witnesses reported hearing a massive blast, and a security source said it targeted a building in central Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood close to parliament, the nearest Israeli strikes have come to Lebanon’s seat of government.

At least six people were killed and seven wounded, Lebanese health officials said.

Airline forces disabled war correspondent to crawl to bathroom on plane because it bans wheelchairs

Three missiles also hit the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week, and loud explosions were heard, Lebanese security officials said.

A day after Iran fired more than 180 missiles into Israel, Israel said on Wednesday eight soldiers were killed in ground combat in south Lebanon as its forces thrust into its northern neighbor.

The Israeli military said regular infantry and armored units joined its ground operations in Lebanon on Wednesday as Iran’s missile attack.

Israel’s promise of retaliation has raised concerns that the oil-producing Middle East could be caught up in a wider conflict.