FO calls for de-escalation and peace in Middle East conflict

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for de-escalation of hostilities and conflict resolution in the Middle East.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, and urged all parties to prioritize peace.

She said in recent months, Israel has increasingly acted in violation of international law and the UN Charter resulting in grave humanitarian crisis.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the recent invasion of Lebanon has further intensified these tensions, affecting the lives of innocent civilians.

She said the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the wider region deserve to live free from fear and violence.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan reiterates its call for the UN Security Council to uphold peace and security in the region, safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty, and put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

