US will not support Israeli attacks on Iran nuclear sites: Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would not support a strike by Israel aimed at wiping out Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation for its latest missile attack.

“The answer is no,” Biden told reporters, when asked whether he would back strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

“We’ll be discussing with the Israelis what they’re going to do,” he said, adding that all G7 members agree Israel has “a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion.”

Meanwhile, the United States knows Israel will retaliate after Iran’s major missile attack, and even says it supports such a move, but is trying to influence the nature of the response, warning against targeting Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

US President Joe Biden, who consulted with his G7 counterparts on Wednesday after the Islamic republic fired off about 200 ballistic missiles, set a clear red line for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion,” Biden said, without going into detail about what such a response might look like.

All sides are aware that any retaliatory strike against Iran’s nuclear or oil installations would send the Middle East spiralling even more towards chaos, but Israel seems not to have made a decision yet.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conferred with his French, British, German and Italian counterparts to convey that message, the State Department said.

In Washington and elsewhere, a sinking feeling of dread is prevailing as officials wait to see if Netanyahu, under pressure at home to act, will be tempted to strike hard and deeper into Iran, taking the fight to his country’s sworn enemy.

After dealing the Iran-backed Hezbollah a serious blow in Lebanon by assassinating its leader last week, and after subduing Hamas in the Gaza Strip, will Netanyahu see this as a unique opportunity to go big? It’s the million-dollar question.

On Wednesday, former Israeli premier Naftali Bennett called for a decisive strike to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities and thus “fatally cripple this terrorist regime.”