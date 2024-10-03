NATIONAL

ATC issues show-cause notice to Adiala jail for Imran Khan’s absence via video link

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad issued a show-cause notice to Adiala jail authorities on Thursday for failing to ensure the attendance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan via video link in the Azadi March case hearing.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the Azadi March vandalism case. Advocates Amna Ali, Murtaza Turi, and Mirza Asim Baig represented the PTI founder, while Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Khurram Shehzad, and Jamshed Mughal appeared before the court. Tanveer Hussain and Ali Nawaz Awan requested exemptions from the hearing.

During the proceedings, Judge Sipra inquired about former PTI leader Asad Umar. Defense counsel Amna Ali informed the court that he had been discharged from the case.

“We received a report regarding Imran Khan’s attendance, indicating he could not attend the hearing due to internet unavailability. A similar report was submitted yesterday, prompting me to issue a show-cause notice. I will summon Imran Khan again if the internet issue persists,” Justice Sipra stated.

The court then adjourned the hearing until October 28.

