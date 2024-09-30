NATIONAL

PHC demands Gandapur’s presence in court over missing persons issue

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday summoned KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the missing persons’ case.

PHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, who heard the case, said the CM could show up any time until 5:00 PM. “I am here in the court,” he added.

The KP advocate general (AG) told him that the provincial government was looking into the case.

He informed that the chief minister was presently chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in the province.

The chief justice remarked, “Call him. And if he says he cannot show up today. Then tell him to appear in the court on Friday.”

Speaking on the occasion, counsel for the petitioner said that his client was picked up from in front of the jail despite the fact that he had been granted bail. “You can see it in the CCTV footage,” he added.

Showing his indignation, the CJ said nobody could be arrested from in front of the jail. “How can somebody be taken into custody when he or she has been granted bail?” he questioned.

The CJ made it clear that there would be no compromise when it came to the enforcement of law.

Staff Report
