PML-N senator Irfan Siddiqui hints at new constitutional amendment package in october

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the government has a plan to bring constitutional amendment package again in October.

While talking in a private TV channel program, PML-N leader said, “PTI does not hold peaceful protests due to which it faces hurdles.

“Their track record is not good. They take law into their hands. Those who take out rallies in a democratic and peaceful manner, they never face blockades and impediments.

“On May 25, 2022, PTI men burnt many trees at D-Chowk. Leaders of political parties were assassinated and many were forced to exile, but their party workers neither created law and order situation, nor did May 9-like violence in the country.”

The PML-N leader said PTI held a rally in Lahore and there was no obstacle in holding the rally, unfortunately their leadership was not issuing instructions for stopping rallies.

Everything should be done according to law. In UK, three persons were sent to jail for five years for taking out a rally without permission, Irfan Siddiqui said.

To a question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said they will bring the constitutional amendment package again in the first or second week of October, adding Nawaz Sharif will also go to America in the beginning of October.

When asked about the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he said according to the current law, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will be the next Chief Justice.