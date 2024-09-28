Ben Affleck and daughter Seraphina go Halloween shopping amid ongoing divorce

Ben Affleck was seen embracing the Halloween season on Friday, taking his 15-year-old daughter, Seraphina, to a Spirit Halloween store in Los Angeles. The 52-year-old actor kept it casual during the outing, though it remains unclear whether any purchases were made. The father-daughter shopping trip took place amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez, according to reports from Page Six.

Throughout the summer, Affleck has spent time with his three children—18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina, and 12-year-old Samuel—while Lopez, 55, has been occupied with her work in New York. Despite their separation, the pair has been seen together on multiple occasions for their children’s sake. On September 14, they were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel alongside their kids, including Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme.

An eyewitness shared with Page Six that the former couple was seen “holding hands and kissing” during the outing, though sources clarified that the divorce proceedings are still moving forward. “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer is committed to ensuring the children are happy,” a source noted, emphasizing Lopez’s focus on co-parenting.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, citing irreconcilable differences. Having eloped in July 2022, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, meaning they now face the task of dividing assets, including their Beverly Hills mansion.