Kate Middleton makes latest public appearance as cancer treatment continues

The Princess of Wales, 42, continued her steady return to royal duties following her chemotherapy treatment by attending a ballet performance at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London. Kate praised the performance of Giselle as “creativity at its best” through official Kensington Palace channels, highlighting the event as an inspiring experience.

Kate’s upcoming engagements include attending the National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall and her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, for which she has already participated in preparatory meetings.