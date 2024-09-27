LHC disposes of Indian woman’s plea for recovery of children from Pakistani husband

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court rejected a petition filed by an Indian woman for recovery of two children from her Pakistani husband after the boys refused to go with their mother.

During the hearing of the case on Friday, the two children of the Indian woman were recovered and produced in the court while both children started crying aloud and screaming in the courtroom, saying they do not want to go with their mother and insisted that they wanted to live with their father.

Following the kids insistence, the high court rejected the petition filed by Indian woman Farzana Begum for recovery of two children from her Pakistani husband Yousaf Elahi Mirza.

Petitioner Farzana Begum appeared before the court along with her lawyer Bushra Qamar.

The court allowed the children to go with their father and disposed of the Indian woman’s petition.

Indian national Farzana Begum had filed the petition through her lawyer Bushra Qamar.

Earlier in the previous hearing, the lawyer told the court that the petitioner contracted marriage with Yousaf Elahi Mirza of Lahore during 2015 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). From this marriage, she said the couple had two sons in 2016 and 2017, namely Ibrahim and Ismail.

Later, in 2018, the family shifted to Lahore where her husband, who runs business in the Gulf, arranged a separate residence for her. However, after reaching Pakistan, Advocate Qamar said, the petitioner came to know that she was his fourth wife.

She said the respondent tortured the petitioner and expelled her from the house, besides taking away the minors.

Farzana, 45, told the court that she did not want to go back to India and wanted to live with her sons in Pakistan.

A government law officer told the court that the respondent had taken the minors to the UAE.

Justice Amjad Rafiq asked the petitioner’s counsel to assist the court as to how the minors could be brought back to Pakistan from the UAE.

The counsel said she would present multiple judgements and laws empowering the court to get the ‘abducted’ minors extradited.