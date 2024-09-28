Collective efforts of ‘stakeholders’ frustrated doom-mongers: COAS

Gen Munir inaugurates Innovista Indus IT Park to empower youth by fostering academia-industry collaboration

Recognises ‘praiseworthy role’ played by Pakistan’s international allies in supporting country’s economic revival

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday emphasised that efforts to sow despair in Pakistan have been thwarted through the collective efforts of all stakeholders and acknowledged the support of both federal and provincial governments for fostering economic recovery.

COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir made the remarks during a visit to the Karachi Corps area, where he was briefed on operational readiness and training initiatives, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

During his visit, COAS also inaugurated Innovista Indus IT Park, a hub aimed at empowering Pakistan’s youth by fostering academia-industry collaboration in the field of Information Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and notable civil community members attended the inauguration ceremony. The Sindh Chief Minister emphasized the importance of IT domain for optimal exploitation of potential of youth and economic growth.

On the occasion, the COAS highlighted that such projects are aimed at providing the most conducive environment to further promote the growth of IT Industry in the country, which is already accelerating at a respectable pace, the ISPR statement said.

The park is designed to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, empowering the country’s youth.

General Munir noted that the park would provide a conducive environment for the further acceleration of Pakistan’s IT industry.

During the visit, General Munir met with Karachi’s business community, commending their contributions to the nation’s economic growth. He praised the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for creating an enabling environment for further progress.

Business leaders expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic indicators, attributing the positive developments to collaborative efforts.

Gen Munir acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the stakeholders, especially the support of both federal and provincial governments for fostering economic recovery.

He also recognised the “praiseworthy role” played by Pakistan’s international allies, particularly China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, in supporting the country’s economic revival.

“Pakistan has remarkable potential in various fields, and we must have unflinching trust in the bright future of our country,” the army chief said, expressing confidence that Pakistan would achieve its rightful place among nations.

Upon his arrival, General Munir was welcomed by the Karachi Corps Commander.