World

Israel targets Hezbollah air unit commander in deadly Beirut strike, 92 killed in 24 hours

By Staff Report
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

BEIRUT: For the fourth time this week, Israel carried out a strike on Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold, which it said killed the head of the group’s drone unit.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strike killed Mohammed Srur, born in 1973.
The Israeli military earlier said in a statement that its fighter jets had “targeted and eliminated” Srur, identifying him as “the commander of Hezbollah’s air unit”.

The Israeli military said it was carrying out “precise strikes” in the capital. Lebanon’s health ministry said in a statement that two people were killed in the attack and 15 wounded, “including a woman in critical condition”.

The leader of Yemen’s Huthi rebels, Abdul Malik al-Huthi, said in a televised address earlier on Thursday that the group would “not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah”.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s health ministry said late on that Israeli strikes had killed 92 people in the country and injured 153 in the past 24 hours.

More than 1,500 people have been killed since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last October, with Thursday’s toll bringing the number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Monday alone to more than 700.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, about 118,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Lebanon over the past week.

Previous article
Fresh polio case surfaces in Dera Adam Khel, second in KP this year
Next article
U.S. secures $8.7bn aid package for Israel as ceasefire efforts in Lebanon falter
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fresh polio case surfaces in Dera Adam Khel, second in KP...

PESHAWAR: A fresh case of polio virus reported on Friday from Dera Adam Khel area of Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa (KP) province. According to Emergency Operations Center...

Death toll rises to 46 in Kurram as tribal clashes escalate; 96 injured so far

CM’s brother sues KP Governor for defamation after corruption allegations go unanswered

Malir Expressway phase-1 set to open next month as Sindh CM calls for expedited work

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.