Israel targets Hezbollah air unit commander in deadly Beirut strike, 92 killed in 24 hours

BEIRUT: For the fourth time this week, Israel carried out a strike on Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold, which it said killed the head of the group’s drone unit.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strike killed Mohammed Srur, born in 1973.

The Israeli military earlier said in a statement that its fighter jets had “targeted and eliminated” Srur, identifying him as “the commander of Hezbollah’s air unit”.

The Israeli military said it was carrying out “precise strikes” in the capital. Lebanon’s health ministry said in a statement that two people were killed in the attack and 15 wounded, “including a woman in critical condition”.

The leader of Yemen’s Huthi rebels, Abdul Malik al-Huthi, said in a televised address earlier on Thursday that the group would “not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah”.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s health ministry said late on that Israeli strikes had killed 92 people in the country and injured 153 in the past 24 hours.

More than 1,500 people have been killed since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last October, with Thursday’s toll bringing the number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Monday alone to more than 700.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, about 118,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Lebanon over the past week.