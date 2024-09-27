Fresh polio case surfaces in Dera Adam Khel, second in KP this year

PESHAWAR: A fresh case of polio virus reported on Friday from Dera Adam Khel area of Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa (KP) province.

According to Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the polio virus was detected in a 10-months old girl. But despite physical weakness of the minor, samples of polio virus were forwarded to laboratory for necessary action.

It is necessary to mention here that this is the second polio case which is reported from Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa province during current year.

Earlier Emergency Operation Center reported in a child who belonged to Mohmand area.