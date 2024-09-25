Pakistan committed to enhance cooperation with Maldives in diverse fields: PM

Shehbaz Sharif meets Maldives President Dr Muizzu on sidelines of the 79th Session of UNGA

Both leaders recognized shared responsibility to work together for peace, prosperity, and stability of region

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Maldives in the fields of trade, tourism, education, investment and climate change.

He was talking to President of the Maldives Dr Muizzu on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, both leaders underscored the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the Maldives.

Both leaders agreed on the need for increased people-to-people exchanges and collaborative efforts to promote economic growth and sustainable development in their respective countries.

The two sides also recognized the shared responsibility of South Asian nations to work together for peace, prosperity, and stability of the region.

PM to attend UNGA opening session, reception by UN secretary-general today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend the opening session of the 79th United Nations General Assembly being held today marking the beginning of the annual gathering of world leaders.

The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, arrived here in New York on Monday evening to attend the annual session of the 193-member UN General Assembly and address multiple other meetings, besides meeting the participating leaders on the sidelines.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are members of the prime minister’s delegation.

He will hold an informal interaction with the world leaders at a reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General for the dignitaries participating in the UNGA session.

He is also set to meet with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived in New York Monday evening to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which opens on Tuesday.

The prime minister will go through a hectic schedule during his five-day visit.

More than 130 world leaders are set to attend the annual event.

Massive security measures are in place in and around the UN complex for the Assembly’s high-level debate from Sept 24 to 28.

Before he departed from Islamabad to London last week, PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X that he would “present Pakistan’s perspective to the world, advocate our interests, and strengthen international partnerships.”

The prime minister is also set to address several summit meetings, including the ‘high-level meeting on existential threat posed by sea-level rise’, ‘SDG Moment 2024’, and the UN Security Council’s open debate on ‘Leadership for Peace’.

PM Shehbaz felicitates new Sri Lanka’s PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Dr Harini Amarasuriya on becoming Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, expressing the confidence that the multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would grow during her tenure.

“Congratulations to Hon Dr Harini Amarasuriya on assuming office as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. I wish her all the success. I am confident that the multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will grow during her tenure,” the prime minister wrote on his X account.