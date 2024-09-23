Angelina Jolie reveals matching tattoos with daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie has revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, got matching tattoos to commemorate their work on the Broadway musical The Outsiders. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, the 49-year-old actress shared that the tattoo is a special tribute to the time they spent together on the project.

Jolie disclosed, “I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders. It means so much to us separately and together.” The phrase “Stay Gold” is a famous quote from S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel The Outsiders, as well as the 1983 film adaptation directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It refers to Robert Frost’s poem Nothing Gold Can Stay and also appears as a song in the musical.

The Academy Award winner first displayed the tattoo in April at the red carpet event for the opening night of The Outsiders, which she attended with Vivienne. The words “Stay Gold” are inked in black script on Jolie’s left forearm among her other tattoos. Jolie didn’t reveal where Vivienne’s matching tattoo is placed.

In addition to the “Stay Gold” tattoo, Jolie mentioned that she shares a matching bird tattoo with some of her other children, though she didn’t specify which ones. Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share six children: Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Jolie, who worked as a producer on The Outsiders musical, attended the 2024 Tony Awards, where the show was nominated for 12 awards and won four, including Best New Musical. Vivienne was involved in the production as a producer’s assistant. At the awards, Jolie also debuted a small bird tattoo on her chest, though it’s unclear if it’s the same tattoo she referenced in her interview.