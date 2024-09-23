World

Prince William’s private fears during Kate’s cancer battle revealed

By Web Desk

Prince William reportedly struggled with deep fears while Kate Middleton underwent her cancer treatment, with concerns about losing his wife weighing heavily on him, according to an inside source.

Speaking to the National Enquirer, the unnamed source close to the Windsor family shared that while the Duke of Cambridge remained outwardly composed, those in his inner circle were aware of his anxiety.

“William tried to maintain a stiff upper lip throughout Kate’s health ordeal, but he was deeply worried,” the insider revealed. “There was always a fear that he might lose Kate, and it took a toll on him privately.”

The source also disclosed that the royal couple, now that Kate’s preventative chemotherapy has ended, are “counting their blessings” and hoping for continued positive news regarding her health. “Privately, there were moments when William was close to tears,” the insider said, emphasizing the emotional strain the situation placed on the future King.

The source concluded by noting that Prince William and Kate remain optimistic and “are clinging to the hope that her health will continue to improve.”

Zendaya reveals ‘terrifying’ truth about career

