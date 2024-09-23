Prince William shifts focus from Kate Middleton in surprising move

Prince William is reportedly focusing on himself after taking care of his wife Kate Middleton during her cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales was spotted on multiple royal engagements with his beard look, leaving the royal fans mesmerised with his charm.

Moreover, it has been observed that following Catherine’s cancer recovery, William is beaming with joy in his public appearances.

In Touch Weekly reported that the future King of England has been on a “bit of a self-improvement kick lately.”

With Kate doing so much better health-wise, he’s had a little more time to focus on things like fitness and his overall appearance. He’s lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made. You can see how smart he looks these days and that’s very intentional,” the source shared.

It is important to note that Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Since then, William has not only stepped up his royal engagements but also performed the role of a doting father to their three children.

An insider shared that Kate’s disease took a “huge toll” on the Prince of Wales’s mental and physical health.

“He looked haggard for a while, but he’s now turning that around by seeing a dermatologist. For the first time in his life, he’s got an actual skincare routine,” added the source.

The report shared that William is “very pleased” that the royal fans are “taking notice because he’s certainly putting in effort.”