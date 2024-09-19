US varsities to offer free semester opportunities to Pak students, says envoy

GUJRAT: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship, US universities will offer free semester opportunities to Pakistani students, especially for women, US Consul-General Kristin Hawkins said during a visit to the University of Gujrat here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday.

She visited the various departments and lauded the academic and research progress made by the varsity. Earlier, upon her arrival at the campus with her delegation, she was warmly welcomed by Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Faisal Mahmood Mirza along with the Vice Chancellor’s office staff.

Later, during a meeting at the Vice Chancellor’s office, the US diplomat and Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar discussed matters of mutual interest. The consul-general was briefed on the educational and research activities at the university.

Dr Mushahid Anwar highlighted that the University of Gujrat had been promoting knowledge and research on a wide scale, fostering positive social and cultural changes.

The Consul-General met the faculty members and students participating in the US-Pakistan University Partnership Project’s Student and Faculty Exchange Programme, learning about their experiences in the US. She emphasized that the academic and research cooperation between the US and Pakistan at various levels was exemplary and had far-reaching results. The US diplomat expressed her delight at witnessing the educational and research progress at the varsity.

The US consul-general visited the Business Incubation Centre, where Director Noman Riaz and Deputy Director Muhammad Umar Warraich briefed her on the ongoing entrepreneurship programs. She also visited the shrine of Sufi saint Hafiz Hayat at the campus, where senior academic Ghaffar Mohiuddin threw light on its historical significance. The consul-general and her delegation toured various sections of the Faculty of Architecture, Design and Fine Arts where she appreciated the innovative products, artworks and paintings created by the students. Director Asif Sharif and his team welcomed her at FADFA.

Ms Hawkins also visited the Centre for Media and Communication Studies (CMCS) and the TV studio’s newsroom, where she expressed satisfaction with the ongoing educational activities during a brief television interview. She also visited the university radio station, Campus Voice. The US delegation included Public Relations Officers Sandeep Pal and Samia Tariq. The visit concluded with a luncheon hosted by the vice chancellor.