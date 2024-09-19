Capital to host three-day Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen festival from Sep 20

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) has finalized arrangements for the ‘International Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival,’ set to begin on Friday at Skills University, Islamabad, from September 20-22.

Organized by the National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority (NRKNA), the festival will feature various programs, including the ‘International Seerat Conference’ and a ‘Seerat Ketab Mela’ (Book Fair) showcasing Islamic literature focused on Seerat-un-Nabi.

During a press briefing, Secretary FEPT Mohyuddin Wani and NRKNA Chairman Khursheed Nadeem highlighted the importance of the event in promoting peace, tolerance, and the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Scholars and academicians from around the world will participate, reflecting on the Prophet’s life and message of mercy.

The public is invited to attend and participate in exhibitions, discussions, and academic sessions.