Who is Laura Loomer, the far-right conspiracy theorist influencing Donald Trump

September 11 held particular significance for Laura Loomer to be counted as a travel companion. Just last year, she posted a video on social media advancing the widely debunked conspiracy theory that the World Trade Center attacks were an “inside job.”

This baseless claim, which continues to distress the families of victims and survivors, remains pervasive in certain circles. Loomer’s history of anti-Muslim social media posts led to her being banned from Twitter, a ban that was lifted only after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform, now rebranded as X, and reinstated her account.

Problematic history

Laura Loomer is a far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality. She was the Republican candidate for Florida’s 21st congressional district in the 2020 U.S. House of Representatives elections, where she lost to Democrat Lois Frankel. In 2022, she ran in the Republican primary for Florida’s 11th congressional district, but was defeated by incumbent Daniel Webster. Loomer has described herself as “pro-white nationalist” and a “proud Islamophobe.”

Loomer’s notoriety stems from being banned from multiple social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as various services such as payment processors and rideshare apps. These bans were largely due to violations related to hate speech and misinformation. She has also been removed from events and had her press credentials revoked for harassment and disturbances.

In 2015, Loomer secretly filmed conversations with Barry University officials discussing her proposal for a club supporting ISIS, which led to her suspension and legal action from a professor. This incident was part of her involvement with Project Veritas, known for its undercover investigations. She also drew attention for wearing a burqa to a polling station on the day of the 2016 presidential election as a stunt, and for placing a burqa on the Fearless Girl statue during an anti-Sharia rally in 2017.