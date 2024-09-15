Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite for first time since divorce filing

Lopez, 55, officially filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles on August 20, more than two years after their Las Vegas wedding. In the filing, she revealed that they had been separated since April. Affleck shares another daughter, Violet, 18, with Garner.

This public appearance comes shortly after Lopez attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) alone for the premiere of Unstoppable, a film co-produced by Affleck. While Affleck remained in Los Angeles, his longtime friend and fellow producer Matt Damon was present at the event, where he was seen chatting and holding hands with Lopez at an after-party.

Despite the couple’s split, Unstoppable director William Goldenberg emphasized that there was no tension on set due to their breakup, stating, “It’s always been about the movie, and that’s their personal business. We kept our focus on the film and stayed professional throughout.”