Here are 15 then Vs. now photos of 2024 Emmy Nominees

1. Jeremy Allen White
First notable role: Young Clive in Beautiful Ohio (2006)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Carmy Berzatto in The Bear
2. Jodie Foster
First notable role: Cindy Blanchard in Julia (1969)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Det. Elizabeth Danvers in True Detective: Night Country
3. Elizabeth Debicki
First notable role: Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby (2013)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Princess Diana in The Crown
4. Jon Hamm
First notable role: Burt Ridley in Providence (2000–01)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Sheriff Roy Tillman in Fargo and Paul Marks in The Morning Show
5. Dakota Fanning
First notable role: Lucy Diamond Dawson in I Am Sam (2001)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Marge Sherwood in Ripley
6. Robert Downey Jr.
First notable role: Puppy in Pound (1970)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Claude/Professor Robert Hammer/Ned Godwin/Niko Damianos/The Priest in The Sympathizer
7. Larry David
First notable role: Various characters on Fridays (1980–82)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm
8. Billy Crudup
First notable role: Tommy in Sleepers (1996)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Cory Ellison in The Morning Show
9. Reese Witherspoon
First notable role: Dani Trant in The Man in the Moon (1991)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show
10. Steve Martin
First notable role: Various characters on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour (1968–69)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Charles-Haden Savage in Only Murders in the Building
11. Jennifer Aniston
First notable role: Jeannie Bueller in Ferris Bueller (1990–91)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Alex Levy in The Morning Show
12. Ebon Moss-Bachrach
First notable role: Frederick the Bellboy in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Richie Jerimovich in The Bear
13. Sofía Vergara
First notable role: Irasema in Acapulco, cuerpo y alma (1995)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Griselda Blanco in Griselda
14. Andrew Scott
First notable role: John “Cowboy” Hall in Band of Brothers (2001)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Tom Ripley in Ripley
15. Dominic West
First notable role: Det. Jimmy McNulty in The Wire (2002)
2024 Emmy nominated role: Prince Charles in The Crown