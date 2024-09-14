Here are 15 then Vs. now photos of 2024 Emmy Nominees

1. Jeremy Allen White

First notable role: Young Clive in Beautiful Ohio (2006)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Carmy Berzatto in The Bear

2. Jodie Foster

First notable role: Cindy Blanchard in Julia (1969)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Det. Elizabeth Danvers in True Detective: Night Country

3. Elizabeth Debicki First notable role: Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby (2013) 2024 Emmy nominated role: Princess Diana in The Crown

4. Jon Hamm

First notable role: Burt Ridley in Providence (2000–01)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Sheriff Roy Tillman in Fargo and Paul Marks in The Morning Show

5. Dakota Fanning

First notable role: Lucy Diamond Dawson in I Am Sam (2001)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Marge Sherwood in Ripley

6. Robert Downey Jr.

First notable role: Puppy in Pound (1970)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Claude/Professor Robert Hammer/Ned Godwin/Niko Damianos/The Priest in The Sympathizer

7. Larry David

First notable role: Various characters on Fridays (1980–82)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm

8. Billy Crudup

First notable role: Tommy in Sleepers (1996)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Cory Ellison in The Morning Show

9. Reese Witherspoon

First notable role: Dani Trant in The Man in the Moon (1991)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show

10. Steve Martin

First notable role: Various characters on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour (1968–69)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Charles-Haden Savage in Only Murders in the Building

11. Jennifer Aniston

First notable role: Jeannie Bueller in Ferris Bueller (1990–91)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Alex Levy in The Morning Show

12. Ebon Moss-Bachrach

First notable role: Frederick the Bellboy in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Richie Jerimovich in The Bear

13. Sofía Vergara

First notable role: Irasema in Acapulco, cuerpo y alma (1995)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Griselda Blanco in Griselda

14. Andrew Scott

First notable role: John “Cowboy” Hall in Band of Brothers (2001)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Tom Ripley in Ripley

15. Dominic West

First notable role: Det. Jimmy McNulty in The Wire (2002)

2024 Emmy nominated role: Prince Charles in The Crown