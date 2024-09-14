Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving in New York

Justin Timberlake, on Friday, issued a public plea urging drivers to avoid getting behind the wheel after consuming even a single alcoholic drink. This announcement came shortly after he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired earlier this year in New York’s Hamptons.

Speaking outside the Sag Harbor police department, Timberlake’s message was part of a plea agreement struck with prosecutors in relation to his impaired driving case. As part of the deal, Timberlake was handed a $500 fine, an additional $260 surcharge, 25 hours of community service, and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license.

The former boy band star, now a successful solo artist and actor, made his guilty plea in Sag Harbor Village Court, where he expressed deep remorse for his actions. “I hold myself to high standards, and this fell short,” Timberlake said, addressing a private news outlet along with other observers following the hearing.

He continued, emphasizing the importance of making responsible decisions. “Even one drink can be too many. Don’t get behind the wheel. There are so many alternatives—call a friend, take an Uber, use any travel app, or simply take a taxi. I made this mistake, but I hope those watching and listening can learn from it, just as I have.”

Inside the courtroom, Timberlake echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that his arrest had a significant impact on the local community of Sag Harbor. The pop icon admitted he had taken time to reflect on his actions and their consequences.

The incident that led to Timberlake’s arrest occurred on June 18, when Sag Harbor police reported that he had run a stop sign, drifted out of his lane, and exited his BMW with the odor of alcohol on his breath. Following his guilty plea, Timberlake shared that he was “grateful for the chance to move forward” and hoped his platform could help others make “better decisions.”

During the court proceedings, Timberlake told the judge, “I should have exercised better judgment. I fully understand the seriousness of my actions.”

Judge Carl Irace, however, expressed reservations about the plea deal, particularly Timberlake’s plans for an immediate public safety announcement. The judge noted that he was concerned Timberlake hadn’t taken enough time to properly reflect on the gravity of his actions. As a result, Irace added additional community service to the sentence. “In my experience, these conditions often prove helpful and rewarding for the defendant,” the judge remarked.

Initially, Timberlake had pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license had already been suspended during a previous hearing last month.

Following Friday’s proceedings, Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., addressed the media. He insisted his client had consumed only one drink in two hours at a local establishment and refuted claims that Timberlake had been drinking excessively or had been warned not to drive. Burke emphasized that Timberlake was cooperative and respectful during the arrest. “The reduced charge reflects the true facts of the case,” Burke stated.

Prosecutor Patrick O’Connell defended the decision to allow Timberlake’s public safety message, saying it would demonstrate that no one, not even celebrities, is above the law. O’Connell added that while community service had been considered, the potential reach and impact of Timberlake’s announcement could have a lasting effect, particularly on younger audiences.