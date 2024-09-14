WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing at Kansas City airport without landing gear

A mechanical error forced a small plane to make an emergency landing at a downtown Kansas City airport.

Around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Kansas City Aviation Department tells KCTV5 News that the pilot of a Cessna Citation requested standby for an emergency landing.

Department leaders said a mechanical error forced the plan with four on board to land at the Charles B. Wheeler Airport in downtown Kansas City. Emergency crews were called as a precautionary measure.

Aviation officials noted that the plane landed safely and no injuries were reported. No further information has been released.