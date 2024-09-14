Prince Harry’s 40th birthday will reportedly have this ‘unusual’ treat

The Duke of Sussex, who will turn 40 on Sunday, 15 September, reportedly plans to mark the occasion with an intimate family gathering. After the family celebration, he is expected to enjoy a “weekend getaway” with close friends, according to a private news outlet.

Sources have revealed that Harry and his friends are set to visit the Cold Spring Trail, a popular hiking spot in California. The area is known for its scenic streams and pools, where hikers often stop to cool off. However, it’s not without its challenges, as wildlife such as snakes and large cats are commonly found in the region.

“The Cold Spring Trail offers a true outdoor experience with its long hiking paths,” the source shared. “Let’s just hope Harry brings along an experienced guide to navigate the terrain safely.”