Just before Prince Harry’s milestone birthday, Buckingham Palace issued a fresh statement.

In a recent update, the royal family shared photos from Princess Anne’s appearance at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire. The palace spokesperson accompanied the images with a message: “The Princess Royal has met some hardworking pups at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire.”

They added, “Founded in 1906, The Princess Royal serves as Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society, which now registers over 6,000 Border Collie pups annually for its members.”

The palace also highlighted that the society organizes five main trials across the UK and Ireland every year.

These comments, coincidentally, came as the Duke of Sussex approaches his significant birthday. In a separate statement, shared with a private news outlet, Prince Harry expressed his excitement about entering his forties, despite the ongoing tensions within the royal family.