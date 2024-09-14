HEADLINES

Buckingham Palace sends warm message ahead of Prince Harry’s birthday

By Web Desk

Just before Prince Harry’s milestone birthday, Buckingham Palace issued a fresh statement.

In a recent update, the royal family shared photos from Princess Anne’s appearance at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire. The palace spokesperson accompanied the images with a message: “The Princess Royal has met some hardworking pups at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire.”

They added, “Founded in 1906, The Princess Royal serves as Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society, which now registers over 6,000 Border Collie pups annually for its members.”

The palace also highlighted that the society organizes five main trials across the UK and Ireland every year.

These comments, coincidentally, came as the Duke of Sussex approaches his significant birthday. In a separate statement, shared with a private news outlet, Prince Harry expressed his excitement about entering his forties, despite the ongoing tensions within the royal family.

Previous article
Prince Harry’s 40th birthday will reportedly have this ‘unusual’ treat
Next article
Meghan Markle has been given this nickname by US staff as she ‘belittles and mistreats’ them
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Here are 15 then Vs. now photos of 2024 Emmy Nominees

1. Jeremy Allen White  First notable role: Young Clive in Beautiful Ohio (2006) 2024 Emmy nominated role: Carmy Berzatto in The Bear   2. Jodie Foster   First notable role: Cindy Blanchard in Julia (1969) 2024 Emmy nominated role: Det. Elizabeth...

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving in New York

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 14 September 2024

Punjab’s Power Play

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.