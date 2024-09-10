Parallels between Pakistan and the Arab Spring

One of the primary drivers of the Arab Spring was widespread socioeconomic inequality. In Pakistan, economic disparity is stark, with a significant population, about 40 per cent, living below the poverty line. The lack of access to basic services, such as education, healthcare and clean water, further exacerbates this divide. Moreover, rising inflation and unemployment, particularly among the young, have created a sense of frustration and disenfranchisement.

Political instability and corruption were the key catalysts for the Arab Spring. Pakistan, too, faces chronic political instability. Allegations of electoral fraud, lack of effective governance, and corruption permeate every tier of society, eroding public trust in the prevailing system. A significant demographic factor in the Arab Spring was the youth bulge, with a large portion of the population being unemployed. Over 60pc of Pakistani population is under the age of 30, of which 4.5 million are unemployed. The energy as well as aspiration of this young population can be a double-edged sword, driving progress or fuelling discontent.

Social media demonstrated its power during the Arab Spring, mobilising protests and spreading dissent. In Pakistan, social media platforms have already transformed the political discourse. Cultural and religious dynamics played a nuanced role in the Arab Spring.

In contrast, religious extremism and sectarian violence in Pakistan add an- other layer of complexity. While religious leaders and groups can mobilise support for social causes, they can also polarise society and incite conflict.

Weak institutions played a pivotal role in Arab Spring. In Pakistan, institutions, such as judiciary and bureaucracy, are often seen as inefficient, if not corrupt.

The lessons of Arab Spring are clear. Ignoring the aspirations of the people can lead to transformative upheaval.

The Arab leaders learnt their lesson the hard way. We do not necessarily have to have an experience of our own to learn the lesson that we really need to learn.

HABIBULLAH KALHORO

SHIKARPUR