Breaking the cycle of favors

In Pakistan, the concept of public-private partnerships (PPPs) is often reduced to a mere illusion. When private organisations partner with public entities, they often encounter public officials who expect ‘additional remuneration’ simply for doing their basic job.

I oversee a regional office of a reputable national non-governmental organisation (NGO), where I have witnessed the profound challenges posed by this rather strange dynamic. One incident stands out. A public official from Islamabad recently scheduled a weekend visit, requesting support in various forms, including ‘decent’ accommodation for him and his family, along with sightseeing excursions.

We did our best, but the official was dissatisfied with the accommodation due to a temporary electricity outage. In fact, he behaved as if the outage was our fault, and if the local conditions did not meet his expectations. Despite the hospitality we extended, it became evident that the expectation of unreciprocated favours was a central part of the interaction.

This attitude is a perpetual reality of public-sector officials, and extends far beyond individual encounters.

Unsurprisingly, there is a widespread belief that NGOs as well as private-sector organisations are flush with funds, leading to an expectation that they should always be prepared to ‘grease the palms’ of government officials for compliance with even the most mundane of tasks.

To unlock the untapped potential of PPPs in Pakistan, a significant shift in mindset is necessary. Both sectors need to acknowledge that they are essentially two wheels of a single vehicle, capable of driving growth and development only when aligned in their core objectives.

SHADMAN ZAIN

CHITRAL