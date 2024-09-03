Princess Kate’s response to ‘Queen’ in waiting comment goes viral

In the clip, which has been viewed over 110,000 times, Kate is seen warmly interacting with an elderly lady who expresses her excitement, saying, “I’m waiting for you to be queen!” Kate’s response, which captured the hearts of many, showcases her grace and humility, qualities that have endeared her to the public.

Currently, Kate holds the title of Princess of Wales, the most senior title for a female member of the royal family after Queen Camilla, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. As the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, Kate’s role within the monarchy has been increasingly scrutinized and celebrated.

This year, Kate’s public appearances have drawn even more attention due to her temporary retreat from the spotlight in January, when she underwent abdominal surgery. In March, she revealed that cancer had been detected, and she had been advised to undergo a course of “preventative chemotherapy.”

Despite her health challenges, Kate made her first official public appearance on June 15 at the Trooping the Colour celebrations, and she later attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July. In a health update provided in June, she expressed her hope to start working from home and gradually return to public duties over the summer.

With fewer new appearances from Kate, fans have turned to social media to share and celebrate memorable moments from her past engagements. The resurfaced footage from 2013 has reminded many of Kate’s enduring charm and the public’s anticipation for her future as queen.