‘We afraid of Allah only’: Ayub rules out ‘any chance of apology’ over May 9 episode

Blames govt’s ‘economic terrorism’ melts down every sector economy

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday criticized the current government’s policies for causing a decline in the economy, blaming negative development budgets and rising unemployment for the economic downturn.

Speaking to the media after attending the Anti-Terrorism Court hearing in Lahore, he described the federal budget for 2024-25 as “illegal and anti-people,” labeling it as “economic terrorism.”

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly blamed the government for destroying a better-performing economy.

He recalled that the national economy was improving during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying the government destroyed every sector of the economy through imprudent polices and corruption.

He accused Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for being desperate when former premier Nawaz Sharif was trying to get out of jail in 2019, adding that Asif used to submit fake medical reports of Sharif to get him acquitted of all cases and make him fly to London. He said the PML-N itself was tired of the defense minister’s attitude.

Speaking about apology over May 9 episode, Ayub said the PTI leaders and workers were just afraid of the Almighty Allah while ruling out any chance of tendering apology to anyone.

He blamed former Army Chief Bajwa, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N for dethroning the PTI government, deploring that young people were moving out of the country for greener pastures as they had no hopes left here.

He went onto say that the PTI’s public rally would be held at any cost on the directives given by the PTI founder.